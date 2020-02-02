Black Hawk County Republicans announce caucus locations

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Republicans have announced the 2020 locations for the Iowa Republican Caucus.
The caucus will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, and voters will be divided by ward in both Waterloo and Cedar Falls, and by township elsewhere, according to the party.
Doors open for registration at 6 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old by Nov. 3 and be a registered Republican to caucus. Party registration may also be done at the caucus.
The locations are as follows:
Waterloo Ward 1: Waterloo Career Center, 1350 Katoski Drive.
Waterloo Ward 2 and Ward 5: Hoover Middle School, 630 Hillcrest Road (shared with Ward 5).
Waterloo Ward 3: George Washington Carver Academy, 1505 Logan Ave.
Waterloo Ward 4: Bunger Middle School, 157 South Roosevelt St., Evansdale.
Cedar Falls Ward 1 and Ward 3: Holmes Middle School, 505 Holmes Drive.
Cedar Falls Ward 2, Ward 4 and Ward 5: Peet Middle School, 525 East Seerley Drive.
Black Hawk, Lincoln, Cedar and Orange townships: Hudson Middle School, 236 South Washington St., Hudson.
Big Creek, Spring Creek, Poyner #2, Fox and Eagle townships: LaPorte City School, 200 Adams St., La Porte City.
Union, Washington and Mt. Vernon townships: Antique Acres, 7610 Waverly Road, Cedar Falls.
Barclay, Lester, Bennington, Poyner #1 and East Waterloo townships: Dunkerton School, 509 South Canfield St., Dunkerton.
For more information, visit https://www.blackhawkgop.com/.
