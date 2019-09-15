WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Republicans are sponsoring a town hall event on Red Flag laws Thursday.
The town hall is part of the “Topics and Tidbits” series. Red Flag laws and universal background checks have been the subject of intense discussion in the wake of recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
Panelist include Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson, Rob Boots, police science instructor at Hawkeye Community College, and Jenni Laughlin-Stevenson, NRA instructor.
You have free articles remaining.
LeaAnn Saul, chairwoman of Republicans of Black Hawk County, will act as moderator. Attendees will be given an opportunity to submit a question to the panel. Questions will be randomly drawn.
The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., Waterloo. Free tickets can be acquired at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-flag-law-townhall-tickets-72542383221. A photo ID will be required to enter the event.
The Black Hawk County Republican Party is a grassroots organization working to elect Republicans. Its office is located at 910 Decathalon Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.