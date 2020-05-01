You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Black Hawk County replacing jail boilers
0 comments

Black Hawk County replacing jail boilers

{{featured_button_text}}
Black Hawk County Jail

Black Hawk County Jail

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO -- The original Black Hawk County Jail heating system is going to be replaced.

Members of the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a $523,700 contract with Young Plumbing and Heating Co. of Waterloo to replace the jail's three boilers.

Building Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said two of the three boilers were installed when the jail was constructed in 1995. The third boiler had been replaced in 2001 after a massive failure.

Geving said the boilers have outlived their usefulness and have suffered from mechanical failures in recent years.

"This was a very complex project when we put this together," said Geving, noting work is being staged to avoid long periods where the facility would go without hot water.

He said the more efficient boilers are expected to result in a nearly 24 percent, or $14,000, annual reduction in gas bills for the jail.

The county is paying for the project with general fund cash that was transferred into a capital improvement fund, said Finance Director James Perry.

Courier Reporter Tim Jamison's most memorable stories of 2019

It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that reminded me that newspapers play an important role in informing and connecting our community.

Tim Jamison

Tim Jamison

  • 0

Tim Jamison has covered city government in Waterloo since 1991.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News