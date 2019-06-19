WATERLOO — Black Hawk County is replacing its undersized and crumbling road maintenance building in Gilbertville.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve contracts totaling nearly $350,000 to build a new shop at 5502 S. Raymond Road to house equipment to keep rural roads repaired and free of snow.
The supervisors had approved the project as part of the budget year starting July 1, allowing the county engineer’s office to act as a general contractor. The shop is expected to be finished in the fall.
Board members approved a $249,000 contract Tuesday with Matt Construction Inc. of Sumner to erect the building itself.
Contracts were approved last week for Hudson Hardware Inc. to complete $57,354 in mechanical and plumbing work and for Ryan’s Electrical Services Inc. of Ankeny to perform $43,497 in electrical wiring.
Assistant County Engineer Ryan Brennan said the Secondary Roads Department has already removed the previous single-bay pole building and will be grading the site before the new three-bay structure is built.
“The new shop will be bigger so we’ll be able to put more equipment out there,” Brennan said.
The change should improve efficiency, he noted, because some snow plows working in that area of the county currently have to drive down from Waterloo.
