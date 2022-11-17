Black Hawk County remains blue after midterm elections

WATERLOO — With Republicans winning big in Iowa during the midterm election, most of the state affirmed its red status. Black Hawk County, however, remained a hue of blue.

Black Hawk was one of the few counties among the state’s 99 to vote Democratic in the election. Others include Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story counties.

Black Hawk County voted for Democrat Liz Mathis over Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson, who was the victor in the 2nd Congressional District race. Mathis received 51.61% of the vote, or 24,337 votes, while Hinson received 48.29%, or 22,772 votes, according to Black Hawk County’s unofficial results.

An even closer race was between Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and his Democratic opponent Michael Franken. Franken received 50.90% of the vote, or 24,028 votes, while Grassley received 48.99%, or 23,127 votes. Grassley was re-elected.

Although Black Hawk County was in the blue column for the U.S. Senate and House races, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds received almost 3,000 more votes than Democrat Deidre DeJear — winning here as she did across the state.

Chris Larimer, a political science professor at University of Northern Iowa, said he’s still trying to figure out why this is the case. He noted that governors are re-elected at a “relatively high rate.”

“You have to go back to 2010 and 1962 where incumbent governors were not reelected,” Larimer said. “If there’s nothing going wrong, and polls state Iowa thought it was on the right track … (Reynolds) is in a relatively strong position. So that may explain part of that gap and why she did well.”

As of July, there were 23,423 Republican voters in Black Hawk County and 33,585 Democratic voters, according to the Black Hawk County Elections website. There were 29,538 voters not registered with a party.

Craig Lohmann, chairman of the Black Hawk County Republicans, said he believes people voted for Reynolds’ character.

“She was a good proponent of getting schools open and getting kids back in schools – and that was very much wanted by a lot of parents,” Lohmann said. “Another reason would be ... that the state financially is doing very well, the state government has cut taxes and has a surplus.” He noted “that’s a good message” for attracting voters.

Although Black Hawk County is in the red column for governor, voters choosing Mathis and Franken “sits with what we know,” Larimer said. “Black Hawk County is one of those counties that stays blue.”

He said one main reason for this is the rural/urban divide.

Of Cedar Falls’ 15 precincts, eight of the precincts voted for DeJear. The remaining seven precincts had competitive numbers between the Democrat and Republican with Reynolds winning. The same is true for Waterloo’s precincts. Eighteen out of 30 voted for DeJear.

Compare that to Black Hawk County’s townships and smaller cities. None of these voted for DeJear over Reynolds.

Larimer also said he’s interested to see voter turnout data from 18- to 24-year-olds, because that group usually votes blue.

With Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District flipping Republican and statewide elected positions all turning red – except a very close state auditor’s race – some may wonder if Iowa is still a swing state.

Larimer believes it will remain that way.

“It certainly has swung to the right a little bit but there’s still a potential to swing back,” he said. “If you think long term where the population is moving, I would still argue that there is potential for it to be a swing state.”