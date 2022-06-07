Black Hawk County Public Health seeking survey participants

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Public Health Department is seeking participants to complete a survey on their priorities for community health improvement.

The department released online fact sheets at bhcpublichealth.org on priorities for community health improvement such as mental health and trauma, healthy eating, health equity and other emerging health issues. The health department is encouraging community members to review data and then take the survey online.

U.S. Census Bureau data from 2020 says the median household income of Black Hawk County is $56,100. White residents make $58,800 and Hispanic residents make $53,100. Black residents make $29,500 – just a little over half of what white residents make. This rate is the same for 2019, as well.

From 2015 to 2019, the average poverty rate for Black Hawk County was 15.8%, according to the press release. The Waterloo 50703 ZIP code had a median household income that was about two-thirds the median household income of the county. That same ZIP code had the highest percentage of households paying 30% or more of their income for rent, at 58.4%. The percentage for Black Hawk County was 47%.

As for education, Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Hudson schools saw a decrease in graduation rates in 2021.The Iowa average also decreased. Dunkerton and Union schools saw an increase.

In 2020, Waterloo schools had an average graduation rate of 85.8%, while all other Black Hawk County school districts were above 90%.

Black Hawk County is also in a group of counties with the most adverse childhood experiences. Such experiences can increase risks of injury, sexually transmitted infections, maternal and child health problems, sex trafficking and chronic diseases. The other counties in the group include Clayton, Dubuque, Delaware, Buchanan, Benton, Linn, Jones, Jackson, Clinton, Cedar, Johnson, Iowa and Scott.

Respondents to the Black Hawk County Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System said the average number of days their mental health was “not good” in the past month increased from 2.4 days in 2016 to 4.4 days in 2020. There was a 0.5% increase of inpatient admissions with primarily mental health diagnoses from 2016 to 2020, compared to 2013 to 2017. From 2016 to 2020, more residents from the 50703 ZIP code were diagnosed with a substance use disorder than expected.

Obesity rates have been rising in Black Hawk County, as well as the entire nation. Iowa ranked seventh in the U.S. in self-reported obesity prevalence in 2020, with 36.5% of people reporting they are obese.

The county’s overall obesity rate was higher at 38.1%. Even higher was the rate for Black residents, at 52.6%. The overall rate for white residents was 37.5%.

Black Hawk residents are on par with the state average for people eating more than one fruit or vegetable a day, although the gap is widening. Food insecurity rates for children are higher in Black Hawk County than in the state of Iowa.

Food insecurity is defined as having reduced access to healthy food. The amount of children experiencing food insecurity in the county is at 15.4%, compared to the state of Iowa’s 13.1%. The average price of a meal in Black Hawk County was $2.95 in 2019, compared to the Iowa average of $2.88.

Emerging health issues outlined by the Black Hawk County Health Department include the increasing rate of sexually transmitted infections, especially gonorrhea. The rate in Black Hawk County almost doubled from 2017 to 2020. Chlamydia and syphilis are also much more prevalent in Black Hawk County compared to the rest of the state.

Other increasing trends include asthma and melanoma. In addition, the report said private wells testing positive for nitrate increased from 9.8% to 20.3% from 2019 to 2020. The report also stated child poverty and healthcare costs have increased.

The results of the survey will be used by the Community Health Improvement Steering Committee to plan for the future. In 2020, the Black Hawk County Board of Health adopted its current priorities as mental health and trauma, healthy eating, and equity.

Members of the community can call Black Hawk County Public Health at (319) 291-2413 for paper copies of the survey.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0