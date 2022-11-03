Black Hawk County polling places may have changed for Tuesday's election

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder is reminding voters in advance of Tuesday’s general election that many polling places have changed.

“Registered voters should have received a yellow postcard telling them where to vote on Election Day,” Veeder said in a news release. “Because of the changed boundary lines following the census, a lot of people will be going to different locations.”

The auditor’s office mailed postcards to the households of all registered voters throughout the county, whether their polling sites have changed or not, giving the proper location.

Voters may find their polling places along with sample ballots for the general election online at blackhawkcountyelections.iowa.gov/search. They may also contact the election office at (319) 833-3007 or election@blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov.

In-person voting will continue through Monday at the Black Hawk County Election Office. Office hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office will also be open for voting on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The election office is located in the Black Hawk County Courthouse at 316 E. Fifth St., Room 210.