WATERLOO — Black Hawk County is joining other local governments to oppose legislation allowing heavier trucks on rural roads and bridges.
The county Board of Supervisors this week passed a resolution opposing Senate Study Bill 1045 and Senate File 184, which would allow trucks hauling raw forestry products to carry up to 130,000 pounds on roadways statewide.
County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said such a move could severely damage secondary roads and bridges.
“We’re fearful that if this did pass it would possibly be expanded to include other types of products,” she said. “We’re concerned that there would be bridge collapses if this bill were to pass.”
Currently, overweight loads must get permits from cities and counties before using their roads, which allows those jurisdictions to require alternate routes if the infrastructure can’t support the weight.
The proposed bill, which is supported by the Iowa Wood Industry Association, would allow the Iowa Department of Transportation to issue the permits without city and county input.
“We potentially would not even know about this,” Nicholas said.
The current load limit of 80,000 pounds is considered when the county evaluates bridges for potential truck embargoes. Forestry trucks would still be barred from driving over bridges that are signed with weight restrictions.
But Nicholas said the county doesn’t necessarily know which of its bridges could handle loads exceeding 80,000 pounds.
“All those bridges that do allow over 80,000 pounds, it does not mean that they can carry an infinite amount of weight,” she said. “We have not analyzed them for really much of anything other than the 80,000 pounds.”
County Supervisor Linda Laylin was concerned the Legislature was eroding its home rule authority again.
“We have home rule for a reason,” she said. “That’s because the counties are responsible for their bridges, their roads, and they’re the best to evaluate them.”
Supervisor Chris Schwartz agreed.
“It’s just unfortunate that those in control of our Legislature right now have exchanged common sense and local control for favors for political action committees that fund their re-election,” he said. “That’s exactly what this kind of bill’s about.”
The Iowa State Association of Counties, Iowa State Association of County Supervisors, Iowa County Engineers Association and two railroads have registered in opposition to the bill, which has already passed the Senate’s Transportation Committee.
