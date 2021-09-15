Black Hawk County 'on standby' on Biden vaccine/test mandate

WATERLOO -- The county is waiting for more advice from the federal government after President Joe Biden's announcement last week for a new vaccinate-or-test mandate for many employers.
Black Hawk County qualifies for inclusion in Biden's emergency temporary standard, which means its employees will either be mandated to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested for coronavirus on a weekly basis, confirmed human resources director Amanda Fesenmeyer.
But she said the order, announced Sept. 9 by the Biden administration, hadn't yet come down in the form of guidance from the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
"We are kind of on standby waiting for that guidance," Fesenmeyer told the county board of supervisors Tuesday morning.
She estimated it would be at least two months before any such guidance would have to be implemented. The Department of Labor hasn't yet issued its rule, which is expected in the next few weeks, and then employers will likely have 50 to 90 days to comply, according to Reuters.
That federal rule will extend to all employers with more than 100 employees, as well as long-term care facilities, hospitals and clinics that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding, said Joshua Pikora, disease surveillance and investigation manager for the county health department.
"We'll have more details as those become available," he said, noting there also weren't many details yet on the temporary injunction from the Iowa Supreme Court lifting the state's ban on mask mandates in schools.
As of Tuesday, the county had a 14-day average COVID positive rate of 11.1%, which was "down over the past couple of days," Pikora said. But that number was still higher than the positive testing rate the state of Iowa was reporting Tuesday of 8.9%.
County cases per day have also started to abate from their slow rise since July, according to the county's COVID-19 website, but the number of cases per day is still higher than in September 2020, when COVID vaccines were unavailable. More than 68% of residents 12 and older have gotten at least one vaccination, Pikora said. That rise mirrors the state's rise as well.
Twenty-eight people are currently hospitalized in the county for the virus, also down slightly, and a total of 330 Black Hawk County residents have died of COVID since the pandemic started, according to the county health department.