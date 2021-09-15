Black Hawk County 'on standby' on Biden vaccine/test mandate

WATERLOO -- The county is waiting for more advice from the federal government after President Joe Biden's announcement last week for a new vaccinate-or-test mandate for many employers.

Black Hawk County qualifies for inclusion in Biden's emergency temporary standard, which means its employees will either be mandated to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested for coronavirus on a weekly basis, confirmed human resources director Amanda Fesenmeyer.

But she said the order, announced Sept. 9 by the Biden administration, hadn't yet come down in the form of guidance from the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.

"We are kind of on standby waiting for that guidance," Fesenmeyer told the county board of supervisors Tuesday morning.

She estimated it would be at least two months before any such guidance would have to be implemented. The Department of Labor hasn't yet issued its rule, which is expected in the next few weeks, and then employers will likely have 50 to 90 days to comply, according to Reuters.

