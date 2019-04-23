WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County has inked a contract to resurface and widen a busy stretch of Cedar-Wapsi Road this summer.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a $2.87 million contract with Aspro Inc., of Waterloo, to put a new asphalt surface on Cedar-Wapsi, also known as County Road C57, between U.S. Highways 218 and 63.
A portion of Marquis Road, from Raymond Road east to Iowa Highway 281, would also be resurfaced under the same contract.
County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said Aspro was the lowest of three bidders on the project, which includes widening each Cedar-Wapsi lane by two feet and adding edgeline rumble strips next to the shoulders for safety purposes.
Once paving is complete, the roadway will get new three-foot granular shoulders, and fresh rock will be placed in driveways.
Marquis Road will be a new asphalt surface and five-foot granular shoulders with new rumble strips placed at intersections.
The project is being funded with $600,000 from the state "swap" funds in lieu of federal surface transportation dollars and $286,000 in traffic safety funding for the edgeline rumble strips, with the balance coming from local road funds. Bremer County is paying for a share of Marquis Road.
The project must start by July 29 based on the contract language, but Nicholas said an exact date would be set after meeting with Aspro. The project is expected to take up to 60 working days for completion.
Nicholas said Cedar-Wapsi, which carries a significant amount of truck and other traffic across the area north of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, will be closed during construction.
A marked detour will be set up and maintained during the project, which will route traffic along County Road C50 near Janesville, up Joplin Road and over to Denver's U.S. 63 interchange.
The Marquis Road project likely will be completed before work starts on Cedar-Wapsi Road because Cedar-Wapsi is expected to serve as the detour for the Marquis work.
More information about the projects and detours can be found on the county engineer's page of the Black Hawk County website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.