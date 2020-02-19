Black Hawk County OKs substation near Gilbertville

WATERLOO — MidAmerican Energy has found higher ground to relocate a flood-prone electrical substation near Gilbertville.
Members of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a special permit for the utility company to build the new substation on 5.25 acres of land on South Raymond Road north of Gilbertville.
The current substation on Washburn Road, west of Gilbertville and the Cedar River, has flooded in the past and had to shut down. Its location in the flood plain also made it infeasible to expand.
The company has been searching for a new location for some time.
“This project’s been ongoing for two years,” said Seth Hyberger, county zoning administrator. “They previously had a new location but neighbors opposed it.”
MidAmerican Energy had looked at a location south of Gilbertville in 2017 and asked the city to consider annexing the property. That site, which would have required fill to raise it above the flood plain, was rejected by the county planning and zoning board.
Hyberger said the zoning panel endorsed the new site, which is out of the flood plain and southwest of 4410 S. Raymond Road, on a 6-1 vote. There was one neighbor opposed at the zoning hearing but no one spoke against the permit at the supervisors’ hearing.
“Another reason they selected this location is because it’s right next to the power lines so it allows them to build the substation right there,” Hyberger added.
The special permit also needs approval from the county’s board of adjustment.
Iowa law puts the final decision over special permits with boards of adjustment, but Black Hawk County’s zoning ordinance gives the power to the Board of Supervisors. The county is working to change its ordinance to comply with state law but chose to run the substation permit through both boards to avoid legal complications in the future.