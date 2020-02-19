Black Hawk County OKs substation near Gilbertville

WATERLOO — MidAmerican Energy has found higher ground to relocate a flood-prone electrical substation near Gilbertville.

Members of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a special permit for the utility company to build the new substation on 5.25 acres of land on South Raymond Road north of Gilbertville.

The current substation on Washburn Road, west of Gilbertville and the Cedar River, has flooded in the past and had to shut down. Its location in the flood plain also made it infeasible to expand.

The company has been searching for a new location for some time.

“This project’s been ongoing for two years,” said Seth Hyberger, county zoning administrator. “They previously had a new location but neighbors opposed it.”

MidAmerican Energy had looked at a location south of Gilbertville in 2017 and asked the city to consider annexing the property. That site, which would have required fill to raise it above the flood plain, was rejected by the county planning and zoning board.