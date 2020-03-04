Black Hawk County OKs bids for summer road work

WATERLOO — Rising asphalt paving costs won’t stop Black Hawk County County from completing its planned summer road work.

Members of the county Board of Supervisors approved bids Tuesday for four separate rural road and bridge projects expected to be under construction this year.

County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said additional local road funds are available to cover two of the major asphalt contracts that came in over budgeted estimates.

“The prices are a little bit higher than last year,” she said.

The two largest asphalt paving projects this summer were combined under a single $1.85 million contract won by Aspro Inc. of Waterloo through bids opened by the Iowa Department of Transportation.

That includes resurfacing about 1.7 miles of Elk Run Road from the Elk Run Heights city limits north to Independence Avenue and putting a new asphalt surface on two miles of East Schrock Road from Dysart Road east to U.S. Highway 218.

Those projects are being funded with $900,000 of federal dollars through the Metropolitan Planning Organization with the balance from farm-to-market and local road funds.