Black Hawk County OKs bids for summer road work

WATERLOO — Rising asphalt paving costs won’t stop Black Hawk County County from completing its planned summer road work.
Members of the county Board of Supervisors approved bids Tuesday for four separate rural road and bridge projects expected to be under construction this year.
County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said additional local road funds are available to cover two of the major asphalt contracts that came in over budgeted estimates.
“The prices are a little bit higher than last year,” she said.
The two largest asphalt paving projects this summer were combined under a single $1.85 million contract won by Aspro Inc. of Waterloo through bids opened by the Iowa Department of Transportation.
That includes resurfacing about 1.7 miles of Elk Run Road from the Elk Run Heights city limits north to Independence Avenue and putting a new asphalt surface on two miles of East Schrock Road from Dysart Road east to U.S. Highway 218.
You have free articles remaining.
Those projects are being funded with $900,000 of federal dollars through the Metropolitan Planning Organization with the balance from farm-to-market and local road funds.
Aspro Inc. was also the lone bidder on an $826,000 project south of Jesup to resurface Spring Creek Road from Young Road south to Fox Road. The project also paves Indian Creek Road from Spring Creek east to the Buchanan County line.
Heartland Asphalt Inc. of Mason City underbid Aspro to win a $123,617 contract to resurface Pioneer Drive and Union Circle in the Turkey Foot Heights subdivision.
“We have never received a bid from Heartland Asphalt before, but they were in fact the low bid by about $350,” Nicholas said.
A final contract to replace a bridge on King Road over Rock Creek, east of La Porte City, was won by Taylor Construction Inc. of New Vienna. The firm submitted the lowest of four bids opened by IDOT, which is funding the $329,000 project.
The supervisors have also approved a funding agreement with Grundy County, which covers the grading and paving of gravel Grundy Road from U.S. Highway 20 south to Zaneta Road. That estimated $8 million project isn’t expected to begin until 2021.
“This is the major agreement with Grundy County that says they will pay for 50 percent of the design, contract administration, all of the costs associated with the upgrading, the reconstruction of Grundy Road,” Nicholas said.
The Grundy County Board of Supervisors also approved the agreement splitting the costs.