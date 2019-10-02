WASHBURN — Black Hawk County is being asked to provide financial support for a major upgrade of a Washburn grain facility.
A representative of Heartland Cooperative asked the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to provide roughly $500,000 in property tax abatement or grants for the co-op’s planned $7.5 million project.
“In the first three to five years, these projects are really tough,” said Heartland’s Terry Frahm. “If we don’t have any help with it, it’s a break-even or losing facility for the first three to five years.”
The supervisors took no action on the request this week, and board chairman Tom Little said he wasn’t sure if or when it would return for a vote.
“It would take a board member to bring it forward to proceed with negotiations,” Little said.
City governments frequently create tax-increment financing districts and provide development incentives, including property tax breaks, to help attract or expand businesses.
But Washburn is not an incorporated community and falls under the county government, which does not have any TIF districts.
You have free articles remaining.
Little said he can’t recall the county providing tax breaks or financial incentives for development in the past, although the issue was discussed in 2008 when Monsanto was considering a facility south of Waterloo.
Heartland is planning to improve its Washburn facility to increase the grain storage capacity, increase efficiency and make it easier for farmers to unload. It would also improve access to the adjacent Iowa Northern Railway to ship loads to Cedar Rapids.
“Heartland feels the area would support a modern, high-speed grain facility,” Frahm said. “When most of the current facilities were built, most of that grain was brought in by tractor and wagon.”
He called the project a “win-win-win-win” for the area.
“The farmers would get a facility that matches their current farming practices,” he said. “The railroad would receive additional bushels to ship; Heartland would receive some tax relief to help financially in the early years of this project; and Black Hawk County would have new revenue from the increased long-term tax base from the project.”
Frahm said the project is expected to boost the property’s tax bill, currently about $10,000 a year, to $127,000 annually. If the supervisors aren’t willing to abate those new taxes initially, the co-op would welcome help with the $500,000 railroad connection.
Heartland Co-op is based in West Des Moines and has about 75 locations in and around Iowa. It has received development incentives in other communities where the grain facilities were upgraded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.