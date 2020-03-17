Black Hawk County mulls courthouse shutdown

It's a busy time for the office with property tax payments due on March 30. Linn County had requested the state extend the tax deadline to April 30, but no decision has been made to date.

Recorder Sandie Smith also said her office can handle all of its transactions, except for passports, should the courthouse shut down.

Several other offices in the building, including the election office, county attorney and courts, said a complete shutdown may be impractical at this point.

"We are still going to need access to clerks; we're still going to need access for court hearings; and we're still going to need access for staff," said Kellyann Lekar, chief judge for Black Hawk County District Court.

The Iowa Supreme Court has given more discretion to judges to limit contact between those using the court system, such as expanding the use of phone conferences. Jury trials have been suspended.

Lekar said she's been working with County Attorney Brian Williams and Sheriff Tony Thompson on ways to reduce the jail population too.

Thompson has been given the ability to push back court-ordered jail sentences if necessary or to send home those on work release, allowing them to serve their time at a later date, for example.