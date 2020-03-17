Black Hawk County mulls courthouse shutdown

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Courthouse will remain open for now.
But the Treasurer's Office is closing to the public Wednesday, and county officials are encouraging the public to use the internet, phones and mail if at all possible to conduct business.
Members of the county Board of Supervisors stopped short of shutting down the county building during a lengthy meeting to discuss dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that decision could change in the wake of Gov. Kim Reynolds declaring a statewide public health disaster emergency. The supervisors are meeting again Wednesday.
"I will be aggressively advocating to close the courthouse to the public," said board chairman Chris Schwartz.
County Treasurer Rita Schmidt took the initiative to announce her office would shut down at the close of business Tuesday. Staff will continue to process property tax payments, vehicle registration renewals and title transfers.
"There are so many ways to make payments where they don't have to come into the courthouse," Schmidt said.
Payments can be made through www.iowatreasurers.org; put in a drop box on the northeast corner of the Courthouse; or mailed to Black Hawk County Treasurers Office, 316 E. 5th St., Waterloo, IA 50703.
It's a busy time for the office with property tax payments due on March 30. Linn County had requested the state extend the tax deadline to April 30, but no decision has been made to date.
Recorder Sandie Smith also said her office can handle all of its transactions, except for passports, should the courthouse shut down.
Several other offices in the building, including the election office, county attorney and courts, said a complete shutdown may be impractical at this point.
"We are still going to need access to clerks; we're still going to need access for court hearings; and we're still going to need access for staff," said Kellyann Lekar, chief judge for Black Hawk County District Court.
The Iowa Supreme Court has given more discretion to judges to limit contact between those using the court system, such as expanding the use of phone conferences. Jury trials have been suspended.
Lekar said she's been working with County Attorney Brian Williams and Sheriff Tony Thompson on ways to reduce the jail population too.
Thompson has been given the ability to push back court-ordered jail sentences if necessary or to send home those on work release, allowing them to serve their time at a later date, for example.
Mike Hendrickson, executive director of the county Conservation Board, said the Hartman Reserve Nature Center has been shut down and other public gathering areas may see events cancelled.
"It's spring break; it's some of the busiest programming we do," Hendrickson said. "If the schools are closing to keep those kids and home and keep them separated it made no sense to any of us to bring them together again at the nature center."
The Board of Supervisors have asked department heads to identify which members of its staff were essential to keep the county functioning and also determine whether any employees could effectively do their work from home.