WATERLOO — Black Hawk County will look for a new health care insurance third-party administrator after concerns were brought up by a county supervisor.

A decision was made to move toward a request for proposal at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Currently, employees of the county use PreferredOne as their third-party administrator. United Healthcare recently acquired PreferredOne and wants to ultimately transition from PreferredOne to UMR as a third-party administrator.

The acquisition by United Healthcare created concern from Supervisor Chris Schwartz.

“I believe United Healthcare is an untrustworthy, unscrupulous company,” Schwartz said. “This county had to threaten to sue them for half a million dollars to get reimbursements that they were trying to screw us out of at Country View. I am not comfortable with entrusting the health care of our employees to this awful corporation.”

In 2019, Black Hawk County settled a Medicaid billing dispute for residents it served at the former Country View care center, which is now Pillars of Cedar Valley.

The county threatened legal action against United Healthcare after the insurer offered only $144,000 in Medicaid reimbursement to cover more than $500,000 in claims for residents with persistent mental illness at the then county-run nursing home between April 2016 and July 2017.

The board voted unanimously in May of 2019 to accept $394,559 from United Healthcare.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to begin seeking a new third-party administrator. Stacy Wandersheid, with Perspective Consulting Partners, said there were six potential providers that could bid – including UMR.

Schwartz originally made a motion that would not have UMR as a potential option. Only he and Supervisor Tavis Hall said “yes” to the motion, while the other three supervisors voted against it.

Supervisor Dan Trelka then motioned for a request for proposals that includes UMR as an option. That passed unanimously.

Wandersheid said a bid has to be awarded by April 12. She also said moving to UMR is the same amount of work as as seeking a new provider.

The cost of using Perspective Consulting Partners would be $30,000 for the request process itself as well as an additional expense for a weekly consulting group to provide and perform network discount analyses. She believed that would be between $7,000 and $10,000.

County Finance Director Michelle Weidner said the expenditure would come out of the insurance fund – “and it can afford it,” she said.

The county has used PreferredOne since 2014. A new third-party administrator would be in charge of distributing new ID cards and having a new number for patients to call with questions about claims.

Amanda Fesenmeyer, the county’s human resources director, said the county is aware of the current benefits provided.

“Our network includes Mayo Clinic, it includes Iowa City,” she said. “Many of our employees would attest to how strong these benefits are and that (it) fits their needs as well as the needs of their family.”

