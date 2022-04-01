Black Hawk County mayors make cases for ARPA funds

WATERLOO – Mayors of several cities made their cases this week to the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors in hopes of securing federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for expensive local projects.

On Tuesday morning, the mayors of Cedar Falls, Dunkerton, La Porte City, Gilbertville, Elk Run Heights and Evansdale, and the mayor pro tempore of Raymond described major infrastructure improvements needed in their cities. Each city has received ARPA funds of its own, but the amounts are not nearly enough to cover the essential projects. Black Hawk County received $25.5 million.

“It’s not glamorous, it’s not exciting, but we’re trying to use the funds as reasonably, as prudently as possible,” Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green said.

Green said Cedar Falls received $6.5 million in ARPA funding that will be used on two major projects. Main Street reconstruction downtown will include roundabouts at Seerley Boulevard, and 12th and 18th streets. According to Green, $1.9 million will go toward the downtown project, relieving the tax burden and letting that money go toward other road repairs.

The second major project will be updating the city’s wastewater treatment plant to reduce nutrient pollution under orders of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The remaining $4.6 million of the city’s ARPA funds will go to this project, expected to cost $127 million over five years.

Mayor Michael Schares of Dunkerton says his town has been approved for $120,000 in federal funds, and has received half of it. That $60,000 will go toward the new water filtration plant the city is building, estimated to cost $1.5 million. The other $60,000 will be used to rebuild Dunkerton Road, which will probably cost around $1 million.

“That’s about the extent of our ARPA funds,” Schares said. “Like I said, it’s not much, but we’ve got big-money projects that we need to do to.”

La Porte City received a little over $300,000 in federal money. Mayor Jasmine Gaston said the first half will fund sewage treatment plant reconstruction, a project that hasn’t been done since 1988. The cost is estimated at $9.8 million, but will almost definitely rise with construction costs.

Raymond is in a similar boat. It started to raise funds for its plant several years ago, but costs have risen to $10 million. The city received $118,000 in ARPA funds. Evansdale is also looking at $9 million for its wastewater treatment plant, while work on a local lift station and other projects will cost more than the $710,773 in federal funds the city received.

Elk Run Heights is making road repairs, and Gilbertville is seeking help to build a new 82x160-square-foot public safety building estimated to cost $1.3 million, well over the $120,000 it received.

Speaking after the presentations, Supervisor Dan Trelka expressed his support for the projects.

“I view this a reinvestment in our local communities as a whole,” Trelka said. “I’m certainly willing to help out any one of these cities, consider their requests, and then identify how much we should provide them in assistance.”

However, Linda Laylin expressed concern about moving too quickly, stating the county board should first focus on directing federal aid to county needs.

“Selfish or not, I guess I’m looking at our needs first but still keeping these projects in mind, and if there are ways we can help,” Laylin said. She acknowledged all are worthwhile. “But I wouldn’t be comfortable at this point making any motion on what we would have available for these communities until we have more of our decisions made.”

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart was also present, but did not make any requests, having come to present his eight-point plan for the city’s future.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0