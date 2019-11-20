WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County's healthy cash reserves have helped it maintain a high bond rating on its debt.
Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed the county's “Aa2” bond rating for some $9 million in general obligation bonds sold Tuesday to finance landfill development and new law enforcement software.
The Aa2 rating is just two notches below the top Aaa rating set by the New York City-based agency that helps investors gauge their risk when buying the tax-exempt municipal bonds.
"Black Hawk County benefits from its role as a population and economic center in northeastern Iowa," Moody's said in the rating report. "The county's financial operations are healthy and reserves and cash levels are strong."
The report noted the county had ample cash reserves of $24 million, which are expected to grow by $4 million following the sale of the County View nursing center to a private buyer last January. It also noted the county's total $26 million bonded debt was "moderate" but designed for "rapid" payoff.
Holding the county back from a rating upgrade was its socio-economic factors.
"As of September 2019, the county's unemployment rate is low at 2.7 percent," Moody's said. "However, the county's labor force and total employment has yet to rebound from its pre-recession high. Resident median family income levels are slightly below average … at 95 percent of the national level."
FHN Financial, a Memphis, Tenn.-based investment firm, bought the $9 million in bonds the county sold Tuesday at an interest rate of just under 1.69 percent.
Some $6 million of the debt was sold on behalf of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission, which is using it to help pay for development of a new landfill cell. The commission will use landfill user fees to pay off the debt over five years.
The remaining $3 million is funding new software for local law enforcement agencies using the countywide communications center. Those bonds will be repaid over 10 years.
