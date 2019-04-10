{{featured_button_text}}
061515jr-courthouse-clipart-2

jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com Black Hawk County Courthouse.

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO — The amount of delinquent property taxes owed to Black Hawk County is down slightly from last year.

The county Treasurer’s Office mailed out 5,975 delinquent tax statements and tax sale notices Tuesday based on unpaid property tax bills.

The treasurer reports the total delinquent real estate tax principal is just under $5.9 million, which is about $93,000 less than was still due at the same time in 2018. The delinquent mobile home taxes of about $107,000 also is below the $112,000 owned last year.

Iowa law requires any delinquency as of May 1 be advertised and will be published in The Courier on June 4, although payment may have been made by the date of publication. The delinquent list will also be available at www.co.black-hawk.ia.us.

To avoid a tax sale offering, delinquencies must be paid by 4 p.m. June 14. Iowa law requires payments starting May 20 be made with guaranteed funds, which is cash, cashier’s check, money order, travelers’ check or certified check.

The annual tax sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 17 in the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Basement Conference Room, B-37A.

For additional information, contact the treasurer’s office at (319) 833-3013.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments