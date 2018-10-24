WATERLOO — Black Hawk County is considering plans to install solar energy panels on at least seven county-owned buildings.
Representatives of Eagle Point Solar, of Dubuque, presented the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday with information indicating solar energy could more than pay for itself — albeit over a long period of time — at lower-energy using facilities.
Eagle Point Solar’s Kent Kraus said solar panels would make sense on three buildings at the secondary roads maintenance shop on Longfellow Avenue in Waterloo, the Conservation Board headquarters, Hartman Reserve Nature Center and two more engineering shops.
“These are the ones that seemed very feasible, viable projects for the county to build,” Kraus said. “Those are the ones that we thought would make sense at least to start with.”
The cost of installing those projects would be $310,000 but would lower the annual electric bills at those facilities from $15,788 to $840 initially.
The payback period on that investment would be 14 to 17 years depending on the building. But the net cash gained would be $317,000 over the 25-year solar panel warranty period, per the company’s projections.
The county also could enter into a power purchase agreement where Eagle Point Solar would install the panels at its own cost, while the county would then buy the energy it produces. That allows the county to “monetize” state and federal renewable energy tax credits it otherwise isn’t eligible to receive.
Larger county buildings, including the courthouse, jail and Pinecrest, were not as viable from a financial standpoint because they are extremely heavy energy users.
“We can still put panels on the facilities to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions, being environmentally responsible … on our larger buildings,” said Rory Geving, county maintenance superintendent. “But to physically get enough panels on those buildings to drive that cost to the point where it goes below what we’re already paying … that’s where we run into troubles.”
Eagle Point Solar is expected to continue working with the county’s alternative energy committee to refine proposals before the budget process in January.
Several board members said they were very interested in moving forward.
“This is not just about saving tax dollars, which is important,” said Supervisor Frank Magsamen. “It’s also about providing clean energy and reducing the carbon that’s produced through the energy we (use) now.”
Supervisor Chris Schwartz said he was still interested in looking at ways to make solar panels viable on the larger county buildings.
“Our reserves are really healthy,” he said. “There’s money to invest.”
Eric Giddens, of the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education, applauded the county for looking at renewable energy for its properties.
“We just want to see something done right for the environment and for the county and the people of the county,” he said. “I think that this is the right direction to move in.”
