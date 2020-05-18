Black Hawk County looks to protect gravel roads

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County is experimenting with a new process to protect its gravel roads from frost boils.

Members of the county Board of Supervisors last week approved the first phase of a contract to install subdrains and a stabilizing material along about two miles of Ansborough and Hammond avenues near Schrock Road.

County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said the estimated $165,000 project will determine whether the process is a way to prevent devastating frost boils that shut down many rural roads last spring.

“That was a bad spring,” Nicholas said. “We had many roads that were impassible and me telling many citizens that we really can’t help you at this point.

“This is an attempt to start working on some of our busiest roads, roads that see very heavy truck traffic, roads that have hog confinements, roads that we would really like to see become more sustainable in the future and become all weather,” she added.

A harsh winter and record precipitation combined last year to wreak havoc on gravel roads across the state. Water trapped in the roadbed went through a freeze-thaw cycle that heaved material up and left holes that swallowed gravel placed by county road crews.