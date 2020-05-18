Black Hawk County looks to protect gravel roads

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County is experimenting with a new process to protect its gravel roads from frost boils.
Members of the county Board of Supervisors last week approved the first phase of a contract to install subdrains and a stabilizing material along about two miles of Ansborough and Hammond avenues near Schrock Road.
County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said the estimated $165,000 project will determine whether the process is a way to prevent devastating frost boils that shut down many rural roads last spring.
“That was a bad spring,” Nicholas said. “We had many roads that were impassible and me telling many citizens that we really can’t help you at this point.
“This is an attempt to start working on some of our busiest roads, roads that see very heavy truck traffic, roads that have hog confinements, roads that we would really like to see become more sustainable in the future and become all weather,” she added.
A harsh winter and record precipitation combined last year to wreak havoc on gravel roads across the state. Water trapped in the roadbed went through a freeze-thaw cycle that heaved material up and left holes that swallowed gravel placed by county road crews.
The $60,000 contract approved by a 4-1 board vote will install longitudinal drains to drain away water from the road. A second contract to be approved in the future will mill up about eight inches of the road, mix it with a stabilizer, and place it back down.
Supervisor Tom Little voted against the project after expressing concerns about county road funding being cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not opposed to the project,” Little said. “I just think the timing’s bad on spending roughly $160,000 on something that’s more of an experiment to see if it’s going to help.
“We have no idea what the future is going to bring,” he added. “This is a program I think we can pick back up next year and start it.”
Nicholas said her department is taking steps to reduce expenses after the Iowa Department of Transportation indicated local governments could see a 25% to 40% drop in road use tax revenue because fewer motorists are buying gas during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are decreasing our operating expenses; we are decreasing our salary and benefits to a point; we would also be decreasing some of our local construction,” Nicholas said. “We are going to defer capital purchases for as long as we can.
“We are hoping our economy bounces back and by late this year we’ll be back in a more normal place,” she added.
