Black Hawk County looks at 'shelter-in-place' options

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County may issue its own "shelter-in-place" order if the governor doesn't move to restrict non-essential travel to prevent the coronavirus spread.

The county Board of Supervisors has asked its legal counsel for direction on how it could implement more aggressive measures than those already ordered by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to prevent people from interacting.

"It's my belief that the governor needs to take this action for it to be effective and to help the most people," board chairman Chris Schwartz said Tuesday. "I implore the governor to take that action.

"If we reach that position and the governor hasn't acted and we need to act here I want to make sure that we have all the legal understanding in place," he added. "We may need to take that action locally and I just want to be ready for that."

On Monday, Reynolds said it was not yet necessary for Iowa to adopt restrictions like New York, California and Illinois, which have shut down many non-essential businesses to the public and have halted people from going out except for food and other necessities.