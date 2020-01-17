Black Hawk County leaders to get pay raises

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County’s elected officials will get a 2.75 percent pay increase in the next budget.

Members of the county Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 Thursday to approve the raises for the sheriff, auditor, county attorney, treasurer, recorder and themselves for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Supervisors Dan Trelka, Linda Laylin and Chris Schwartz voted for the raises, which match pay increases to be received by the county’s unionized work force through collective bargaining agreements.

“I’m supportive of having the same level of raise as our union members get,” Schwartz said. “I’m always happy with standing in solidarity with our union members and being treated the same.”

Supervisor Tom Little said he supported 2.75 percent raises but voted against the measure because it didn’t also adopt wage rates for the county department heads and other nonbargaining employees.

Supervisor Craig White was absent.

The volunteer county compensation board last month recommended the 4 percent pay hikes, noting Black Hawk County’s elected officials are paid less than their counterparts in other large Iowa counties.