Black Hawk County leaders to get pay raises
WATERLOO — Black Hawk County’s elected officials will get a 2.75 percent pay increase in the next budget.

Members of the county Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 Thursday to approve the raises for the sheriff, auditor, county attorney, treasurer, recorder and themselves for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Supervisors Dan Trelka, Linda Laylin and Chris Schwartz voted for the raises, which match pay increases to be received by the county’s unionized work force through collective bargaining agreements.

“I’m supportive of having the same level of raise as our union members get,” Schwartz said. “I’m always happy with standing in solidarity with our union members and being treated the same.”

Supervisor Tom Little said he supported 2.75 percent raises but voted against the measure because it didn’t also adopt wage rates for the county department heads and other nonbargaining employees.

Supervisor Craig White was absent.

The volunteer county compensation board last month recommended the 4 percent pay hikes, noting Black Hawk County’s elected officials are paid less than their counterparts in other large Iowa counties.

The compensation board and supervisors consistently have been boosting wages for the county’s elected officials, who all received pay increases of 3 percent to 4 percent between 2013 and 2018. This year, the sheriff received a 5 percent raise, the supervisors received 2.5 percent raises, and the other elected officials received 4 percent raises.

Still, despite being the fifth most populous Iowa county, the county attorney, sheriff, treasurer, recorder and auditor pay levels rank between seventh and 11th in salary levels. The supervisors have the 18th highest pay among all 99 counties.

Little said he was disappointed the board didn’t adopt 2.75 percent raises for every county employee instead of leaving the wage rates for nonbargaining staff open for more discussion.

Other board members said they still wanted more information about how steps in pay grades impact the difference between unionized and nonbargaining pay.

The board’s action this week came in the early stages of a series of work sessions to set the fiscal year 2020-21 budget, which is expected to be ready for approval in March.

The supervisors’ vote only affects the pay of elected officials who work in county government. It does not affect pay levels for city or school leaders in the county.

