Black Hawk County leaders reject call for stay-at-home order

"We also need the leaders of this state to be clear and concise so that there's not ambiguity in terms of some of the messaging," Egbuonye said. "That will help us quite a bit.

"We don't want to be out there policing people where there's not clarity from the state," she added.

Little questioned whether a plea to the governor would do any good if there wasn't a unified message from the cities and county.

"I could be on board with this today if we had buy-in from all the cities," Little said. "But we don't."

White said he's been asked by some constituents about the county issuing its own order, something legal counsel has said is not in the county's power.

"I've had several calls about it asking why we haven't done anything about it," White said. "It's the governor's job, not the Board of Supervisors' job, plain and simple."

Laylin said she doesn't believe a statewide stay-at-home order would do any more good than the current guidelines, which many people continue to ignore.

"I think the governor needs to do a better job," she said. "We need to do a better job. Everybody in the state needs to do a better job. We could ask that of all of us."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.