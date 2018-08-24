WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Landfill fees will rise again next year.
Members of the Solid Waste Management Commission voted 5-0 Thursday to approve a $2-per-ton increase in tipping fees at the facility south of Waterloo effective July 1, 2019.
Brett Vette, the commission’s administrator, said it’s part of a plan adopted in 2015 to raise the tonnage rate incrementally from $33.25 to $42.25 over five years. Rates were boosted $1 per ton in 2015 and $2 per ton in following years.
“This would be the last of the five increases that were discussed at that time,” Vette said. “If we do not have these small increases … we would not be able to stay in the black.”
Commission members approved the new rate now to give municipalities and other large customers advanced notice to account for the change when preparing their budgets for the next fiscal year.
The city of Waterloo, for example, projected a $36,000 increase in its sanitation budget for the current fiscal year based on the tipping fee hike adopted last year.
The five-year plan to raise the tipping fees followed the construction of a $5 million landfill cell in 2014, which required the commission to seek financing through the county board of supervisors.
The last $1.2 million bond payment on that loan is due next May. The commission is then planning to built a new landfill cell — essentially the hole where waste is buried — in 2020.
Tuesday’s vote does not affect the minimum charge for small loads brought to the landfill. Separate fees also apply to individual items like tires or appliances.
