Black Hawk County landfill closed today due to wind

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Landfill has closed for today, Wednesday, due to high winds.
Waterloo trash routes are being ran to truck capacity but some streets will be postponed until Thursday, April 30.
Leave your cart to the curb if it doesn’t get emptied today and it will get dumped Thursday, April 30.
Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.
