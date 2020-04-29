Black Hawk County landfill closed today due to wind
0 comments

Black Hawk County landfill closed today due to wind

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
112514bp-bhc-landfill-1

Black Hawk County Landfill.

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Landfill has closed for today, Wednesday, due to high winds.

Waterloo trash routes are being ran to truck capacity but some streets will be postponed until Thursday, April 30.

Leave your cart to the curb if it doesn’t get emptied today and it will get dumped Thursday, April 30.

Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News