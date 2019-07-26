WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Landfill is expanding its footprint south of Waterloo.
Members of the county Solid Waste Management Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve a series of real estate transactions adding roughly 43 acres to land it controls next to the existing landfill on East Washburn Road.
The farmland being purchased is west of Hammond Avenue, which serves as the western boundary of the current landfill activities, and is not expected to be used to bury waste.
“It’s not for landfill use,” said commission administrator John Foster. “We’re going to be using that for stockpiling of soils and other activities associated with the landfill.”
Primarily, the commission needs a place nearby to pile the dirt excavated when creating its next landfill cells on the current site.
The commission approved spending $800,000 to buy 48.41 acres of land from Lael, Patricia and Larry Hoskins, which is generally located between Hammond Avenue and Hawkeye Road. Possession is expected Nov. 1.
The commission also is selling a 5.54-acre farmstead with buildings on the northwest corner of Hammond Avenue and Washburn road to the Hoskins family for $49,860. The commission had purchased that property and additional land in 2012.
There were no objections to either the purchase or sale agreements during the commission’s public hearings before the vote.
About 152 acres of farmland across Hess Road, east of the current landfill, was acquired by the commission in 2011 and 2014. That property is expected to be used for future landfill operations.
The Black Hawk County Landfill was built by a private company on 160 acres of land in 1975. Voters approved a referendum in 1984 to have the commission purchase the facility, which now operates on more than 300 acres of former agricultural property.
