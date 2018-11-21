WATERLOO — Black Hawk County has wrapped up work on an expensive project to stop the jail parking lot from sinking.
The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to finalize a nearly $773,000 construction project to excavate buried rubble that had deteriorated and led the parking lot to sag repeatedly since its construction in 1993.
“This is a good lesson in shortcuts taken originally when this project was constructed,” said Supervisor Chris Schwartz. “That’s why we don’t like to make shortcuts.”
County officials said it would have cost about $35,000 to remove the debris — mostly the remnants of the former Ellis Hotel — when it was discovered during the jail project. The supervisors at the time chose to leave the material there and pave the parking lot over the top.
Several attempts to repair the lot over the years never resulted in a permanent fix. Safety concerns last year prompted the current supervisors to budget $750,000 in bond money to excavate the material and repave the lot.
County Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said the final cost was higher than the original estimate when the construction bid was received to remove the material, which had to be treated as hazardous waste.
“Throughout this project we’ve had some additional costs,” Geving said. “The excavation originally assumed going eight feet down. We actually had another four feet beyond that.”
About $92,000 was added to the original contract to remove the additional material, increase the fill dirt and pay a consultant hired to monitor the project.
The county also found a sanitary sewer line that needed to be replaced and additional repairs at the loading docks, which added a combined $66,000 to the cost.
County Finance Director Susan Deaton said the county has excess bond funds from other projects available to cover the cost overruns on the jail lot.
Meanwhile, the supervisors hope this project ends a headache stretching back 25 years.
“Time will tell if this does it,” Supervisor Tom Little said.
