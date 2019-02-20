WATERLOO — Black Hawk County’s new solid waste administrator is coming from a similar position in Dubuque.
Members of the county’s solid waste management commission voted 3-0 Tuesday to appoint John Foster to take the reins at the agency that owns the county landfill, holds semi-annual electronics and hazardous waste collections and deals with related issues.
Foster currently works as administrator of the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency. A graduate of Mount Mercy University, he is certified through the Solid Waste Association of North America and the state as a manager of landfill operations and hazardous materials management.
Foster said he was attracted to the Black Hawk County post because it’s one of the larger landfill operations in Iowa and represented an opportunity for professional growth.
Commission member Ron Welper said, “I think we were very fortunate to find somebody with the experience like John has to step in.”
Commission chairman Brian Heath added, “He’s got, I believe, all the credentials we’re looking for and ended up being our top candidate after the interview process was completed.”
Foster begins April 8 with a $95,000 annual salary and is expected to replace Brett Vette, who is retiring in June after serving as the administrator for 13 years.
“With that John will have a couple months to work with Brett,” Vette said. “That was our intent, to get somebody on board that Brett could work with and bring him up to speed.”
“With John’s background it’s not going to take him long at all,” he added.
Heath said the commission received eight or nine applications and interviewed three finalists for the post.
