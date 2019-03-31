WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Health Department is reminding residents to test private wells affected by recent flooding.
The department is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health to offer free well water testing in the county.
The tests will look for potentially harmful contaminants including E. coli and coliform bacteria, nitrates and arsenic. Additional testing for lead, copper and manganese may also be available.
Financial assistance is also available for a limited time to help with the reconstruction of damaged wells and plugging abandoned wells.
“Floodwaters carry contaminants that may pose a risk to your family’s health,” the department said in a news release. “While it is important to regularly test your private well for these contaminants, flooding can dramatically increase the risk.”
Wells that were submerged likely are contaminated. Wells older than 10 years and those in low-lying areas have an increased risk of contamination even if there is no visible damage.
For more information or to sign up for the program, residents should contact the county health department at 291-2413.
