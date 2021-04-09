Black Hawk County health officials work to vaccinate adults against COVID-19, curb hesitation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said the health department is looking to expand access to the 50703 ZIP code, which falls on the east side of the Cedar River and encompasses much of Waterloo's north and east sides.

Egbuonye said the ZIP code received 11.5% of the proportion of Black Hawk County's total vaccines as of Wednesday. This is despite the area making up 14% of the county's population, according to U.S. Census data.

"We're trying to be intentional in making sure that access isn't a barrier, so (we're) going to the people versus the people coming to us," Egbuonye said.

She said the health department made "great progress" at working with Tyson Foods and John Deere to vaccinate workers. She said there was some hesitancy among workers to get vaccinated early in the effort.

John Deere worked with Hy-Vee to administer vaccines, she said. She said the Tyson plant in Waterloo worked with the health department to give vaccines.

She urged people to get vaccinated and continue safety protocols, especially since the county recently saw a slight uptick in the COVID-19 infection rate. She said that can be an indicator that infections could increase at businesses.