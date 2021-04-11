Black Hawk County health officials say you shouldn't compare COVID-19 vaccines. Here's why.

WATERLOO — Three COVID-19 vaccines are approved for emergency use in the United States, and all three of them protect against COVID-19.
But some Black Hawk County residents are comparing the vaccines and opting for one over another, said Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, county health department director. She urged people against pitting vaccines against one another based on data from clinical trials.
“I’ve heard so many different narratives about the different vaccines,” Egbuonye said. “With Johnson & Johnson, people have mentioned the percent of effectiveness isn’t as high as Pfizer or Moderna.”
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was found in clinical trials to have an efficacy of 66.3% in preventing COVID-19 infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Evidence from clinical trials show the Pfizer vaccine was 95% at preventing COVID-19 infection. The Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing COVID-19 illness in clinical trials.
Crucially, all three vaccines are 100% effective in guarding against hospitalization and death.
Egbuonye and other health experts want people to understand that rates of efficacy found in clinical trials cannot be easily compared across vaccines.
Clinical trials for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were completed in summer 2020, while Johnson & Johnson clinical trials extended into fall 2020. Experts say higher COVID-19 infection rates in the fall could contribute to a lower recorded efficacy rate for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Geographic differences in infection rates also can skew comparisons. The Johnson & Johnson clinical trials involved people in the United States, South Africa and Brazil. The Moderna and Pfizer involved people in the United States.
“What people also need to understand is that for certain populations, having that one dose is so important,” Egbuonye said. “When you look at also the vaccine trials of the Johnson & Johnson, it has also a higher percentage of diverse groups. That’s something very important as well.”
CDC officials advise people not to wait for specific vaccines. The agency said it does not recommend any vaccines over others.
“I think that it’s important that people look closely to the information, and again, that’s why the health department is here,” Egbuonye said. “Even if you hear something, know that you can always confirm your information with us so that one makes the best decision for their health.”