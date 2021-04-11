Black Hawk County health officials say you shouldn't compare COVID-19 vaccines. Here's why.

Egbuonye and other health experts want people to understand that rates of efficacy found in clinical trials cannot be easily compared across vaccines.

Clinical trials for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were completed in summer 2020, while Johnson & Johnson clinical trials extended into fall 2020. Experts say higher COVID-19 infection rates in the fall could contribute to a lower recorded efficacy rate for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Geographic differences in infection rates also can skew comparisons. The Johnson & Johnson clinical trials involved people in the United States, South Africa and Brazil. The Moderna and Pfizer involved people in the United States.

“What people also need to understand is that for certain populations, having that one dose is so important,” Egbuonye said. “When you look at also the vaccine trials of the Johnson & Johnson, it has also a higher percentage of diverse groups. That’s something very important as well.”

CDC officials advise people not to wait for specific vaccines. The agency said it does not recommend any vaccines over others.