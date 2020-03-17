You are the owner of this article.
Black Hawk County Health launches COVID-19 website
Dr. Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye

Cisse-Egbuonye

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Health Department has launched a new website to disseminate local information about COVID-19.

The site at www.blackhawkcovid19.com is expected to help county residents, businesses, media and others to get the most up-to-date information being provided by the county health department.

“The information surrounding COVID-19 is rapidly evolving and we wanted to create a website to update everyone within our local communities quickly and accurately," said public health director Nafissa Cisse Egbounye.

"This will streamline our communication and relieve communication resources during this period,” she added.

The website will be updated as information becomes available.

