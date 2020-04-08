Black Hawk County health board seeks 'shelter-in-place' order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County board of health is encouraging Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a statewide "shelter-in-place" order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five board members voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the resolution, which will be forwarded to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," said board chair Rev. Mary Robinson, quoting Benjamin Franklin.

"That to me is where we should have been operating when we first heard of COVID-19, long before it reached the U.S. and well before we waited to see if the metrics would rise," Robinson added.

Iowa is one if just five states without a shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The governor has resisted calls from the Iowa Board of Medicine and others to approve such an order, noting many of the steps she has taken — shuttering certain businesses, restricting gatherings to 10 people, and others — are similar to restrictions in shelter-in-place states.