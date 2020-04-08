You are the owner of this article.
Black Hawk County health board seeks 'shelter-in-place' order
Black Hawk County health board seeks 'shelter-in-place' order

Mary Robinson

Robinson

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County board of health is encouraging Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a statewide "shelter-in-place" order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five board members voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the resolution, which will be forwarded to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," said board chair Rev. Mary Robinson, quoting Benjamin Franklin.

"That to me is where we should have been operating when we first heard of COVID-19, long before it reached the U.S. and well before we waited to see if the metrics would rise," Robinson added.

Iowa is one if just five states without a shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The governor has resisted calls from the Iowa Board of Medicine and others to approve such an order, noting many of the steps she has taken — shuttering certain businesses, restricting gatherings to 10 people, and others — are similar to restrictions in shelter-in-place states.

But Black Hawk County health board members said some Iowans are confused or miss the idea because the messaging has been focused on what businesses have closed and what activities have been banned, which is not always easy to track.

Just because a grocery store is open for business doesn't mean it is OK to linger longer than necessary buy food, for example. Just because gatherings are limited to 10 people doesn't mean you should host a party at your home under that guideline.

"The governor has done an awesome job," Robinson said. "Please do not misunderstand where I'm coming from on this.

"Whether it's called shelter-in-place or stay-at-home, I'm not concerned about that," she added. "I'm concerned that every individual, when they see those words…they will know this means me, my family and my children."

Board member Catherine Zeman also said there needed to be a stronger message, noting she saw a softball game attended by more than 30 people in a small town last weekend.

"The governor, the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Black Hawk County Public Health Department are doing a fantastic job," Zeman said. "They're doing everything they can.

"I'm a big supporter of individual rights and civil liberties," she added. "But my mom used to say, 'A word to the wise should be sufficient.' It's apparent that some people are not taking to that word."

