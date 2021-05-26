Black Hawk County Health Board criticizes state COVID-19 guidance

WATERLOO — Recent COVID-19 guidelines by the Iowa Department of Public Health faced backlash Wednesday by several Black Hawk County health board members.
One of the measures panned by the board is the lack of requirement for children exposed to COVID-19 to stay home from school and child care settings, which was announced May 14 by IDPH. The same announcement included the provision that masks be optional for parents and students. The IDPH guidance was followed by a law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds days later that bans mask mandates by schools, cities and counties.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised schools keep using COVID-19 prevention strategies, including quarantines and masks, throughout the remainder of the academic year. Black Hawk County Health Board member Dr. Adam Roise questioned why the state strayed from CDC expertise.
"It seemed like the state took the large inch that the CDC gave to relaxing mask mandates to completely do away with masking in a much larger degree, and especially for unvaccinated people," Roise said.
The CDC said May 13 it would no longer recommend masks or social distancing for vaccinated people in most settings. Roise, a family physician and medical director at Northeast Iowa Family Practice Center, said the CDC announcement was initially met with shock. Since then, he said the agency provided scientific evidence and data to support its decision, which he said differs from IDPH.
Roise condemned the fact that children in homes with COVID-19 would be allowed to attend school and expose entire classrooms to the virus. He said it was "a slap in the face" to public health officials who work hard to prevent the virus from spreading.
"I just don't know how to even respond to that," Roise said. "It makes me so mad."
The Rev. Mary Robinson, health board chair, said she was confused at IDPH masking measures given previous guidance about reaching herd immunity, which is the threshold that could stop COVID-19 from spreading. Public health experts said around 80% of people need to be vaccinated to reach that status.
Nearly 56% of people 16 and older in Black Hawk County got at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, said Joshua Pikora, county disease surveillance and investigation manager. The county's average administered vaccine doses steadily declined over the past few months, Pikora said, going from 3,500 doses weekly in April to 1,300 weekly in May. Robinson said "the numbers are not there" for the state's relaxed approach to mitigation efforts.
"On one hand, we’re asked to trust the science, and then on the other hand, we’re just told, 'OK, it’s time,'" Robinson said of state officials.
Black Hawk County Health Department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said the lack of communication from state to local officials caused "chaos" and was "very frustrating." Local health officials were previously told by state officials they had flexibility to make recommendations based on community data, she said. But local suggestions to school officials and others had to change drastically after IDPH announced new measures, Egbuonye said.
"The communication to us was that the state wanted to pivot. It was time for us to pivot because of just where we are in terms of vaccinations," Egbuonye said. "It was very general. They didn't go into details as to the why behind it, and that's what we wanted to know."
Health board member Wes Pilkington, an Evansdale pharmacist, said local health departments need the ability to make mask recommendations if COVID-19 outbreaks happen in the future.
"What if something worse than COVID pops up in five years, and now we have to get rid of a law that says we can’t wear masks?" Pilkington said. "I just think that’s silly."
IDPH director Kelly Garcia plans to visit the Black Hawk County Health Department on June 25 to hear concerns and gather feedback, Egbuonye said. She said the visit will not be public.