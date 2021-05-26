Black Hawk County Health Board criticizes state COVID-19 guidance

"On one hand, we’re asked to trust the science, and then on the other hand, we’re just told, 'OK, it’s time,'" Robinson said of state officials.

Black Hawk County Health Department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said the lack of communication from state to local officials caused "chaos" and was "very frustrating." Local health officials were previously told by state officials they had flexibility to make recommendations based on community data, she said. But local suggestions to school officials and others had to change drastically after IDPH announced new measures, Egbuonye said.

"The communication to us was that the state wanted to pivot. It was time for us to pivot because of just where we are in terms of vaccinations," Egbuonye said. "It was very general. They didn't go into details as to the why behind it, and that's what we wanted to know."

Health board member Wes Pilkington, an Evansdale pharmacist, said local health departments need the ability to make mask recommendations if COVID-19 outbreaks happen in the future.

"What if something worse than COVID pops up in five years, and now we have to get rid of a law that says we can’t wear masks?" Pilkington said. "I just think that’s silly."