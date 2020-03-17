Black Hawk County has first case of COVID-19

For most people, the COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. Most people recover from the virus.

Johnson County Public Health director Dave Koch confirmed Tuesday that an Iowa City man who works as a DJ and karaoke operator at bars and events in the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids area is among those who have tested positive.

Koch said officials have contacted venues where he performed in recent weeks. Customers who came in contact with the man should monitor their symptoms and seek treatment if necessary.

“This is just unique, that the individual visited so many locations with so many people involved,” Koch said.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart praised bar owners who voluntarily followed his request to close their establishments for St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday.

“They chose to serve the public by not putting people and their own employees at further risk of contracting the virus,” Hart said.

Reynolds indicated Monday that she would not order bars to close, before reversing course abruptly Tuesday morning with her sweeping executive order.