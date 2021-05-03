Black Hawk County groups work to address racial disparities in criminal justice system

Implicit bias training over the last five years taught Williams “a great deal,” he said. He does not support adding charges against people to pressure them into accepting plea deals, which can be quicker than trials.

His other responses include suggestions to implement automated court reminders, continuing to address mental health among people of color and saying prosecutions for small amounts of marijuana “should not be any given any significant effort on our end.”

Hays said the consortium felt Williams addressed some of its concerns, but wrote that Williams “did not express a commitment to an overall strategy for improving the situation.” He said the county attorney is a “key actor” who “is in a good position to help make the system fairer and more reasonable.”

“We can’t change things without such an overarching commitment,” Hays wrote.

The consortium plans to do more research about progressive practices in prosecutors’ offices, Hays said, and will bring the findings to local officials.

“The need for the consortium is urgent, because the current situation of overreliance on incarceration and disproportionate incarceration of African Americans in this county needs to change,” Hays wrote. “We should no longer be an outlier in the state.”