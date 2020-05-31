Black Hawk County GOP to reopen office

WATERLOO -- Republicans of Black Hawk County will celebrate the reopening of their office at 910 Decathalon Drive in Waterloo on from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 6. Republican candidates will be on hand to sign yard signs. Coffee and doughnuts will be served.
The office will be open from 11 a.m. to 6p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, go to www.blackhawkgop.com.
