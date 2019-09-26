WATERLOO — Black Hawk County is making it easier for outside agencies to apply for funding in next year’s budget.
The county Board of Supervisors has approved a formal application process for various nonprofit organizations seeking support in the fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
While the county traditionally has provided funds to several agencies, including the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Operation Threshold, and the Buy Fresh/Buy Local campaign, the supervisors lacked a formal process to handle requests.
“We’ve been funding community projects for years and this simply makes it a fair and equitable process for all 501©(3) projects in Black Hawk County,” said Supervisor Linda Laylin.
“By formalizing the process and placing the requirements, the timeline and the application on our website, the information will be available to all nonprofits that are trying to provide services and programs to Black Hawk County residents,” she added.
The county did have a formal application process to distribute nonprofit funding from 2003 through 2014, when it was receiving $173,000 each year in profits from the county landfill operations.
A committee tasked with evaluating requests for the landfill revenue dissolved when that funding stream dried up.
County officials emphasized the grant process is contingent upon the amount of funds the supervisors choose to allocate for outside agencies in any given year. Allocations are made year-to-year and are not a guarantee of ongoing support.
Organizations must be located or have a branch in Black Hawk County and must be recognized as a 501©(3) nonprofit by the Internal Revenue Service.
Programs and projects should “promote economic growth, demonstrate a return on investment, not duplicate current economic or development initiatives, and demonstrate a sustainability plan for project continuation.”
Applications will be available on the county website and the application process opens Oct. 1.
