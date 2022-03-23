Black Hawk County employee pay brought to supervisors attention

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Supervisors on Tuesday were urged to fund a study of the county’s compensation system in an effort to stem a steady tide of employee resignations.

The Board of Supervisors discussed using money from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which allotted $25.5 million in federal funding to the county, for such a study. The ARPA funds can be used for such purposes as funding public health, replacement of lost revenue and infrastructure, and to increase the pay of essential workers.

Human Resources Director Amanda Fesenmeyer proposed spending $60,000 to conduct a compensation study of the various jobs in Black Hawk County government.

Fesenmeyer said an average of 54 county employees have resigned per year since 2019, with only about one-third due to retirement. Since Jan. 1, there have been 15 resignations, only two due to retirement. Work/life balance and wages are two of the main reasons cited for departure.

“We’re doing a lot, our departments, when it comes to backfilling positions, whether it’s retirements or resignations for whatever reason people are leaving,” Fesenmeyer said. “But about 35 people a year, employees, leave our organization not due to a retirement.”

Fesenmeyer said a study would evaluate the county’s wage structure and the labor market. The last time Black Hawk County did a compensation study, she said, was in the 1980s. Supervisor Craig White said that one such study had been done in his time on the board, but didn’t elaborate. He has spent 20 years on the board.

“What we’ve been hearing in the past is we say that we want to offer competitive wages. I think that we have an opportunity here to evaluate how competitive we are,” Fesenmeyer said. “We have done it with law enforcement this last go-around with the union.”

The HR director said she is starting to see difficulties in recruiting other county workers. Often when a position needs to be filled, they have to hire the second or third candidate on the list instead of the first pick due to compensation.

Supervisor Linda Laylin expressed support for evaluating the pay.

“I think you bring up a good point as far as where we are in the market, because we don’t really know,” Laylin said. “So a market assessment to me makes a lot of sense.”

Fesenmeyer said the issue isn’t urgent, but is still something supervisors should to keep in mind.

“I’m not saying it’s critical today,” Fesenmeyer said. “But it’s something I want on everybody’s radar because we already lag, and is that how the board wants to continue?”

The ARPA funds can be requested by end of 2024.

