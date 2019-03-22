WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County conducted its second post-election audit Friday under a new law designed to monitor and protect election processes. The audit was a perfect match to the result recorded on election night.
The new law allows the Secretary of State to call for a post-election audit at random. The post-election audit requires County auditors to supervise a hand count of the ballots from that precinct and compare the results to the voting machine count from election night.
In Black Hawk County, the Secretary of State chose Ward 2, Precinct 3 of Cedar Falls, which votes at Candeo Church, where 449 votes were cast. Both the machine count from Tuesday night and the hand count on Friday morning showed the following breakdown: Giddens, 205. Rogers, 241. Perryman, 3. Write-in, 0. Undervotes, 0. Overvotes, 0. Total, 449.
County Auditor Grant Veeder expressed his pleasure with the outcome. “This is what we expected,” he said in a press release. “There are efforts to undermine public confidence in elections, and we don’t have control over a lot of peripheral things. But we can show with this hand tally of ballots that our voting equipment and the people preparing and operating it are counting votes accurately.”
Three precinct election officials, representing the two major political parties, conducted the count under the supervision of Elections Manager Karen Showalter. As required in the law, the Auditor’s Office notified the county chairs of both of the two major political parties.
Questions about the post-election audit and other election matters may be directed to the Election Office at 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.