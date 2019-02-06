WATERLOO — Black Hawk County government’s elected officials will receive pay raises later this year.
Members of the county Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to approve 4 percent pay hikes for the county attorney, auditor, recorder and treasurer and a 5 percent raise for the sheriff effective July 1.
Board members also voted 3-2 to approve 2.5 percent raises for their positions.
An appointed county compensation board had recommended the boost in December after noting salaries for Black Hawk County’s elected officials lagged behind their counterparts in other urban counties across the state.
Supervisors Craig White, Dan Trelka and Chris Schwartz supported both measures. Supervisor Tom Little voted against the raises and was joined by Supervisor Linda Laylin in voting against the supervisors’ pay increase.
Little said he felt the amounts were too high, and he didn’t like using comparisons to other counties to justify raising local elected officials’ pay.
“There’s too many variables with other counties,” he said. “There ain’t one like Black Hawk County.
“I think it’s been common knowledge over the years that all elected officials, including supervisors, are lower than the top five counties,” he added. “We’re also different too.”
Black Hawk County’s elected officials had received 3 and 4 percent pay raises in each of the past four years.
Current annual salaries for those positions are: county attorney, $127,757; sheriff, $108,777; auditor, $80,896; recorder and treasurer, $80,780 each; and the five supervisors, $38,412.
The county attorney, auditor, recorder and treasurer all earn 11 to 12 percent less than the average pay for their colleagues in Iowa’s 10 largest counties. The sheriff earns 15 percent less than the average pay for his peers in the top 10 counties.
The county is currently in negotiations on wages with its unionized work force. The supervisors have not yet voted on wage rates for the county’s non-bargaining staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.