WATERLOO — Black Hawk County’s E-911 Board is looking for up to $3 million to replace an outdated software system.
Sheriff Tony Thompson approached the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday for help in financing what he called a “must-do” project.
The current 30-year-old software platform is used by city and county public safety operations, including a number of private users, and covers everything from computer-aided dispatch to records management to mobile data computers in squad cars.
“The software system that we currently employ, we’ve simply outgrown,” Thompson said. “The goal at this time is to replace all of that in its totality.”
A consultant hired last year has determined it will take $2 million to $3 million to purchase and implement a new software system.
“We can’t generate $3 million up front to be able to pay for this package and we need it,” Thompson said. “What we’re talking about is the essential functions of community safety, public safety.”
The E-911 board generates revenue from radio access fees paid by local public safety agencies and telephone surcharges collected by the state. But county officials said it’s unlikely that revenue alone could pay off the new software system if the cost is at the upper end of the consultant’s estimate.
County Finance Director Susan Deaton said the debt payments on a $2 million bond over 10 years would be $245,000 a year, while the same payments on a $3 million bond issue would be $360,000. The E-911 budget can afford about $300,000 in annual debt payments.
The E-911 Board is asking the supervisors to agree to finance the upfront costs so a request for proposals can be sent out to potential software providers soon.
“A decision is going to have to me made whether to bond for this and how are we going to pay for a potential $100,000 a year that … the E-911 funds aren’t able to pay for,” said Supervisor Frank Magsamen.
The county previously issued general obligation bonds to help buy new radios for the E-911 Board. The E-911 Board made the debt payments on those bonds, which have been paid off.
Thompson noted the board also was planning to approach the Black Hawk County Gaming Association for a grant to help offset a portion of the software costs.
“This affects every municipality, the entire county,” Thompson said. “It’s public safety. It’s tax abatement. It’s exactly why that commission exists.”
The E-911 Board and its budget to purchase and maintain emergency communication equipment is separate for the operating budget for the countywide consolidated communications center.
The operating budget, which is funded by each city and the county based on usage, has been the subject of debate recently. Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Police Chief Dan Trelka have labeled the funding formula for dispatch as unfair to Waterloo.
Just like the radio and tower system we knew we need to upgrade and continued to operate until we were forced to deal with it and the voters needed to accept it. 911centers, police, fire and EMS are in response mode, an emergency comes in and we respond its time the people we vote into office and the powers to be that manage public safety and communications be proactive and plan ahead for future needs and budget accordingly. We have got to stop holding the taxpayer hostage due to near sightedness.
The cost of a bond referendum will between 20-30 thousand a month for the next ten years. If you’re looking for ideas on how to pay for it without raising county taxes again with another bond referendum I suggest we pay it off in full from the money we generate from the sale of Country View.
Let’s hope the system we chose fits our needs today and in the future. I can’t wait until we see what’s out dated and in need of emergency replacement that we’re going to be forced to replace. I remember the sheriff coming to the board in the 11th hour to replace the operating system at the jail. We can’t keep operating like this in the future.
