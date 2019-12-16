WATERLOO -- Sheriff Tony Thompson has announced the 2019 Deputy of the Year is Deputy Andrew Briggs.
This is also the second year of awarding a Civilian Employee of the Year award, and this year’s recognition was presented to booking clerk Lynda Thompson.
Briggs was recognized for his extraordinary efforts both in his daily assignments and also in his extra duties as a field training officer, a defensive tactics instructor, a member of the motorcycle unit, a SWAT sniper, and a member of the Water Safety Patrol.
Thompson said his positive attitude and natural leadership abilities were also noted as reasons for this special recognition.
“He is someone that the rest of the staff looks up to”, said Thompson, “and he loves the job and makes the agency look good while he’s doing it.”
Lynda Thompson is recognized as a subject matter expert in the jail division and is a field training officer in the booking clerk position. She covers a lot of the overtime generated in that position to allow for others to have time off.
Thompson said on the night of her recognition she was covering a shift to allow a new booking clerk to attend the Sheriff’s Office Christmas party.
“Her ability to communicate and demonstrate pride in her work… and instill that pride in the work of others is really what causes us to recognize Lynda this year. Her efforts and support for her fellow employees goes above and beyond.” says Sheriff Thompson. “The fact that her peers recommended her for this award and her command staff also recognized her contributions speaks volumes about her positive impact on our agency.”
