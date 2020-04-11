Black Hawk County Democrats to hold remote county convention

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Democrats said Thursday they plan to hold their county convention remotely, with delegates voting by absentee ballot, submitted online, by mail or by phone.

Delegate registration will take place between April 13 and April 17. Voting on convention business is scheduled to begin on April 22 and will end April 30.

Delegates and alternates elected at the Iowa precinct caucuses in February will be contacted by the Iowa Democratic Party about registering and participating in the absentee voting process.

Any delegate or alternate not contacted by April 15 should reach out to the local party by email at info@blackhawdemocrats.com, or by calling Vikki Brown, Chair of the Black Hawk County Democrats, at (313) 980-1066.

The convention business includes the election of delegates and alternates to move on to the district and state conventions, election of committee members to help with planning of the district convention, election of the County Affirmative Action Chair, and ratification of the Platform Committee report.

Additional information about the delegate selection process can be found at blackhawkdemocrats.com.