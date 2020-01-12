Black Hawk County Democrats release caucus sites

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Democrats have announced locations for the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses and are encouraging party members to attend.

“With the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucus less than 30 days away, people are beginning to pay even more attention to the presidential candidates they will be voting for on Feb. 3,” Vikki Brown, chairwoman of the Black Hawk County Democrats, said in a news release. “I want to make sure everyone knows that there is more to our caucus than just choosing a presidential candidate.”

Democrats at caucus locations will help choose the Iowa’s choice for a Democratic presidential nominee. But each precinct also will elect delegates and alternates for the county central committee, which will plan the county convention and help create a party platform.

“Precinct caucuses are a great way to get to know fellow Democrats in your neighborhood and a great first step to getting more involved with the local party,” Brown said. “We encourage anyone interested in learning more about getting involved to attend one of our Caucus 101 meetings or our full volunteer training for the upcoming caucus.”