Black Hawk County Democrats release caucus sites

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Democrats have announced locations for the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses and are encouraging party members to attend.
“With the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucus less than 30 days away, people are beginning to pay even more attention to the presidential candidates they will be voting for on Feb. 3,” Vikki Brown, chairwoman of the Black Hawk County Democrats, said in a news release. “I want to make sure everyone knows that there is more to our caucus than just choosing a presidential candidate.”
Democrats at caucus locations will help choose the Iowa’s choice for a Democratic presidential nominee. But each precinct also will elect delegates and alternates for the county central committee, which will plan the county convention and help create a party platform.
“Precinct caucuses are a great way to get to know fellow Democrats in your neighborhood and a great first step to getting more involved with the local party,” Brown said. “We encourage anyone interested in learning more about getting involved to attend one of our Caucus 101 meetings or our full volunteer training for the upcoming caucus.”
Additional information on participating in the Iowa Democratic Caucus, including a link to confirm your voter registration and find you precinct information, can be found at TheCaucuses.org.
The caucus locations are listed below:
Barclay/Lester/Dunkerton: Dunkerton Community Hall, 115 W. Main St.
Bennington Township: Dunkerton Public Library, 203 E. Tower St.
Big Creek/La Porte City: La Porte City Elementary gym, 515 Fillmore St.
Black Hawk/Lincoln/Hudson: Hudson High School gym, 245 S. Washington St.
Cedar Falls W1, P1: North Cedar Elementary gym, 2419 Fern Ave.
Cedar Falls W1, P2: Lincoln Elementary lunchroom, 321 W. Eighth St.
Cedar Falls W1, P3: Lincoln Elementary gym, 321 W. Eighth St.
Cedar Falls W2, P1: Aldrich Elementary lunchroom, 2526 Ashworth Drive.
Cedar Falls W2, P2 and CF Township: Aldrich Elementary gym, 2526 Ashworth Drive.
Cedar Falls W2, P3: Southdale Elementary gym, 627 Orchard Drive.
Cedar Falls W3, P1: Hansen Elementary lunchroom, 616 Holmes Drive.
Cedar Falls W3, P2: Hansen Elementary gym, 616 Holmes Drive.
Cedar Falls W3, P3: Maucker Union Ballroom, 63 Sabin, University of Northern Iowa campus.
Cedar Falls W4, P1: Orchard Hill Elementary gym, 3909 Rownd St.
Cedar Falls W4, P2: Cedar Heights Elementary lunchroom, 2417 Rainbow Drive.
Cedar Falls W4, P3: West Gym, UNI, 1227 W. 27th St.
Cedar Falls W5, P1: Cedar Heights Elementary gym, 2417 Rainbow Drive.
Cedar Falls W5, P2: Orchard Hill Elementary lunchroom, 3909 Rownd St.
Cedar Falls W5, P3: Southdale Elementary lunchroom, 627 Orchard Drive.
Cedar/Orange Twps.: Hawkeye Community College, Tama Hall, 1501 Orange Road., Waterloo.
Eagle Township: Hudson High School, commons classroom, 245 S. Washington St.
Elk Run Heights/Raymond: Elk Run Preschool gym, 316 McCoy Road.
Evansdale Ward 1: Poyner Elementary lunchroom, 1138 Central Ave.
Evansdale Ward 2: Poyner Elementary gym, 1138 Central Ave.
Evansdale Ward 3: Highland Elementary lunchroom, 812 Idaho St., Waterloo.
Evansdale Ward 4: Waterloo Center for the Arts, Law Reddington Theatre, 225 Commercial St.
Mount Vernon Twp.: North Cedar Elementary, lunchroom, 2419 Fern Ave., Cedar Falls.
Poyner P1 and East Waterloo Twps.: Waterloo Expo High School lunchroom, 1410 Independence Ave.
Poyner P2 and Fox/Gilbert/Jesup: Waterloo Center for the Arts, Schoitz Room 3, 225 Commercial St.
Spring Creek Twp.: La Porte City Elementary library, 515 Fillmore St.
Union Township: Hansen Elementary music room, 616 Holmes Drive, Cedar Falls.
Waterloo W1, P1: Fred Becker Elementary gym, 1239 Sheldon St.
Waterloo W1, P2: Lowell Elementary gym, 3712 Cedar Heights Drive, Cedar Falls.
Waterloo W1, P3: Irving Elementary gym, 1115 W. Fifth St.
Waterloo W1, P4: Central Middle School auditorium, 1350 Katoski Drive.
Waterloo W1, P5: Fred Becker Elementary lunchroom, 1239 Sheldon St.
Waterloo W1, P6: Lou Henry Elementary gym, 312 Rachel St.
Waterloo W2, P1: Orange Elementary lunchroom, 5805 Kimball Ave.
Waterloo W2, P2: Kittrell Elementary lunchroom, 1304 Oregon St.
Waterloo W2, P3: Kittrell Elementary gym, 1304 Oregon St.
Waterloo W2, P4: UAW Local 838, 2615 Washington St.
Waterloo W2, P5: Orange Elementary gym, 5805 Kimball Ave.
Waterloo W2, P6: Lou Henry Elementary lunchroom, 312 Rachel St.
Waterloo W3, P1: Waterloo East High School upper gym, 214 High St.
Waterloo W3, P2: Lincoln Elementary gym, 302 Cedar Bend St.
Waterloo W3, P3: Waterloo School District Greenbriar meeting room, 1516 Washington St.
Waterloo W3, P4: Lincoln Elementary lunchroom, 302 Cedar Bend St.
Waterloo W3, P5: Central Middle School gym, 1350 Katoski Drive.
Waterloo W3, P6: Central Middle School library, 1350 Katoski Drive.
Waterloo W4, P1: Waterloo Expo High School gym, 1410 Independence Ave.
Waterloo W4, P2: Waterloo East High School auditorium, 214 High St.
Waterloo W4, P3: Waterloo Center for the Arts, Schoitz Room 1, 225 Commercial St.
Waterloo W4, P4: Waterloo Expo High School auditorium, 1410 Independence Ave.
Waterloo W4, P5: Cunningham Elementary lunchroom, 1224 Mobile St.
Waterloo W4, P6: Highland Elementary gym, 812 Idaho St.
Waterloo W5, P1: Kingsley Elementary lunchroom, 201 Sunset Road.
Waterloo W5, P2: Kingsley Elementary gym, 201 Sunset Road.
Waterloo W5, P3: Irving Elementary lunchroom, 1115 W. Fifth St.
Waterloo W5, P4: Waterloo West High cafeteria, 425 E. Ridgeway Ave.
Waterloo W5, P5: Waterloo West High auditorium, 425 E. Ridgeway Ave.
Waterloo W5, P6: Waterloo Center for the Arts, Peterson Town Hall, 225 Commercial St.
Washington/Janesville: Eagle’s Club, 2125 W. Lone Tree Road, Cedar Falls.
