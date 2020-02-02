Black Hawk County Democrats release caucus locations

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Democrats have announced locations for Monday’s Iowa caucuses and are encouraging party members to attend.

“I want to make sure everyone knows that there is more to our caucus than just choosing a presidential candidate,” Vikki Brown, chairwoman of the Black Hawk County Democrats, said in a news release.

Democrats at caucus locations will help pick Iowa’s choice for a Democratic presidential nominee. But each precinct also will elect delegates and alternates for the county central committee, which will plan the county convention and help create a party platform.

“Precinct caucuses are a great way to get to know fellow Democrats in your neighborhood and a great first step to getting more involved with the local party,” Brown said.

Additional information on participating in the Iowa Democratic Caucus, including a link to confirm your voter registration and find your precinct information, can be found at TheCaucuses.org.

The caucus locations are listed below:

Barclay/Lester/Dunkerton: Dunkerton Community Hall, 115 W. Main St.