WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Democrats will hold watch parties for two presidential debates this week, each featuring 10 candidates.

The parties will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight and Thursday at the Black Hawk County Democratic headquarters at 307 E. Fourth St.

Tonight’s debate starts at 8 p.m. and features Democratic presidential candidates New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Thursday night’s debate includes Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Rep. Eric Swalwell, author Marianne Williamson and businessman Andrew Yang.

