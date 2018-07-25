Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO — The Board of Supervisors narrowly agreed to buy new radios for Black Hawk County’s road maintenance vehicles.

Board members voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve a $163,104 contract for 55 mobile radios and six base stations to serve the secondary roads and engineering departments.

Supervisors Frank Magsamen, Linda Laylin and Chris Schwartz voted in favor of the purchase at the request of County Engineer Cathy Nicholas, who said the current radios were nearly obsolete and would no longer be supported under maintenance agreements.

Supervisors Tom Little and Craig White voted against the contract with RACOM Corp.

“My problem is the number of them,” Little said. “I feel that they’re going to be put in cars and trucks that aren’t even being used. To me that’s kind of a waste.”

Nicholas did pare down her original request for 72 radios, but she said having radios in all of the trucks and motor graders was important.

RACOM’s Diana Richardson said the new radios will operate on the new P25 E-911 communications system recently installed to serve public safety agencies throughout the county. The current engineer’s radios are not compatible with that operation.

Sheriff Tony Thompson said the E-911 radio system was built with enough capacity to serve other agencies. The ability to have county road crews communicate directly with patrol vehicles and emergency responders could be beneficial, he added.

“We were anticipating being able to bring on secondary roads, public works for the various cities,” he said. “We have need at times where we have to call a plow truck to get an ambulance some place.”

