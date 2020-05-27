Black Hawk County Courthouse to reopen June 8

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Courthouse will reopen in two weeks.

The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to allow the public to return to the building June 8. It has been closed for most transactions since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Supervisors Dan Trelka, Chris Schwartz and Tom Little voted in favor of the June 8 opening date, while Supervisors Linda Laylin and Craig White preferred opening a week sooner.

“It doesn’t matter when we open,” White said. “It’s going to be a mess.”

Trelka said he preferred the June 8 date to give departments a chance to be ready for visitors.

“I want to get beyond the (June 2 primary) election, and it just gives people involved another week to prepare,” Trelka said.

Little noted county employees returned to work this week.

“You’ve got your people back to work now,” Little said. “I think we’re going to have to open eventually.”

Schwartz still encouraged the public to use social distancing measures when the building reopens.