Black Hawk County Courthouse to reopen June 8

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Courthouse will reopen in two weeks.
The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to allow the public to return to the building June 8. It has been closed for most transactions since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Supervisors Dan Trelka, Chris Schwartz and Tom Little voted in favor of the June 8 opening date, while Supervisors Linda Laylin and Craig White preferred opening a week sooner.
“It doesn’t matter when we open,” White said. “It’s going to be a mess.”
Trelka said he preferred the June 8 date to give departments a chance to be ready for visitors.
“I want to get beyond the (June 2 primary) election, and it just gives people involved another week to prepare,” Trelka said.
Little noted county employees returned to work this week.
“You’ve got your people back to work now,” Little said. “I think we’re going to have to open eventually.”
Schwartz still encouraged the public to use social distancing measures when the building reopens.
“The important thing for people to remember is that as things are opening up it doesn’t mean that there’s less risk in our community,” he said. “There’s actually more folks out there in the community with COVID-19 than when we started these restrictions.
“This is just an attempt to adapt to a new normal,” Schwartz added.
The county expects to release more information about the opening after other elected officials and department heads work out details.
Treasurer Rita Schmidt and Recorder Sandie Smith both indicated they plan to open their offices on an appointment-only basis.
“I expect people will enter the building that do not have an appointment, and that’s going to be an issue,” Smith said. “There are things we’ll have to work through but we are ready to go.”
