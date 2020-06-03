Black Hawk County Courthouse to be appointment-only

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Courthouse may be reopening to the public next week, but don’t show up without an appointment.
Members of the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to clarify their original decision to reopen the courthouse June 8 following a lengthy shutdown for COVID-19 health concerns.
Courthouse visitors must have an appointment to enter the building and conduct business with a particular office.
Treasurer Rita Schmidt and Recorder Sandie Smith, whose offices generate the bulk of the courthouse visitors, said they’ve already been scheduling visits.
“I have appointments scheduled all through next week,” Smith said. “They’re very appreciative to get to come in.”
Schmidt said her office is full for appointments Monday but expects it to be “chaotic” as others may show up expecting to get in to handle vehicle registrations, licenses, and property taxes.
“We do have scheduled appointments, and I know there’s going to be a lot of confusion with customers just thinking, ‘Oh, we’re open and we’re going to come in,’” she said.
“It’s going to change daily, hourly,” Schmidt said of the process. “If this isn’t working we move to something else.”
County officials still are encouraging the public to conduct business by mail or electronically if possible.
Schmidt said residents can set up an appointment with the Treasurer’s Office by calling (319) 833-3013 or emailing treasurer@co.black-hawk.ia.us. Put “schedule appointment” in an email subject line and include contact information, name and phone number.
Supervisor Tom Little suggested the county consider hiring temporary part-time staff to manage an information desk at the front door, checking to see if a visitor has an appointment and handing out information about how to set up appointments with individual offices.
That measure is slated to be discussed next week.
The courthouse is expected to remain appointment-only for the foreseeable future.
State courts in the building have cancelled all jury trials until September, which will help limit the number of people needed to enter the building over the summer.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.