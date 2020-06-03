Black Hawk County Courthouse to be appointment-only

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Courthouse may be reopening to the public next week, but don’t show up without an appointment.

Members of the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to clarify their original decision to reopen the courthouse June 8 following a lengthy shutdown for COVID-19 health concerns.

Courthouse visitors must have an appointment to enter the building and conduct business with a particular office.

Treasurer Rita Schmidt and Recorder Sandie Smith, whose offices generate the bulk of the courthouse visitors, said they’ve already been scheduling visits.

“I have appointments scheduled all through next week,” Smith said. “They’re very appreciative to get to come in.”

Schmidt said her office is full for appointments Monday but expects it to be “chaotic” as others may show up expecting to get in to handle vehicle registrations, licenses, and property taxes.

“We do have scheduled appointments, and I know there’s going to be a lot of confusion with customers just thinking, ‘Oh, we’re open and we’re going to come in,’” she said.